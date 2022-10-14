Giants’ Kadarius Toney among 5 ruled out vs. Ravens

The New York Giants were hoping to get several injured players back in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens, and it looks like they will. Unfortunately, it’s not going to be as many as they had desired.

Several of the walking wounded did return to practice this week and are expected to play. But on the other side of the spectrum, there were new injuries that cropped up and other players who will sit this one out.

Full injury reports for both the Giants and Ravens can be found below:

Giants Injury Report

Out: WR Kenny Golladay (knee), CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), DB Tony Jefferson (foot), DB Jason Pinnock (ankle)

Doubtful: LB Azeez Ojulari (calf)

Questionable: DL Leonard Williams (knee), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), TE Tanner Hudson (illness)

Ravens Injury Report

Out: N/A

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: N/A

