Giants K Randy Bullock questionable to return with hamstring injury

Giants kicker Randy Bullock kicked a 56-yard field goal in the first quarter to give his team a 3-0 lead. But he might not kick again today.

Bullock injured his hamstring and is questionable to return.

He went to the training room for treatment.

Punter Jamie Gillan is expected to serve as the Giants' kicker in Bullock's absence.

The Saints have taken a 7-3 lead on Keith Kirkwood's 7-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr with 29 seconds left in the first quarter.