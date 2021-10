The Guardian

Joe Judge’s team had a comfortable win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. But a playoff run looks well beyond them once again Daniel Jones has had an uneven start to his NFL career. Photograph: Rich Schultz/Getty Images Three days after he compared himself to the head of a stinking fish, New York Giants head coach Joe Judge led his team to victory on Sunday. Call him the Sturgeon General. His defense played so well that the opponent benched their quarterback (the achievement was tempered b