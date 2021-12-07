Giants justifiably slide in latest USA TODAY power rankings

The shorthanded New York Giants were defeated by the Miami Dolphins, 20-9, this past Sunday. The loss dropped them to 4-8 on the season and essentially ended any hope of making the playoffs.

But that’s not even the worst news of the week for New York.

Already down quarterback Daniel Jones (neck), the Giants may also be without his backup, Mike Glennon, in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Chargers. He suffered a concussion in the embarrassing defeat, potentially ushering in the Jake Fromm era.

Understandably, the chaos led the Giants to drop in the latest USA TODAY power rankings. However, they didn’t slide nearly as far as you may have expected.

27. Giants (26): Count us among those who would take up DB Logan Ryan on his offer to step in at quarterback for Big Blue. How much worse could it go?

How much worse could it get? A question the Giants ask — and seem to have answered — each and every week.

Comparatively, the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team each rose four spots to No. 17 and No. 15, respectively. Both are coming off impressive and unlikely wins.

The Dallas Cowboys also rose a spot this week, moving up from No. 7 to No. 6.

Finally, the Green Bay Packers remain atop the list, while the Jacksonville Jaguars slide back into last place thanks in part to the Detroit Lions’ first victory of the season.

