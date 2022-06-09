Giants’ Julian Love: Wink Martindale defense has ‘some juice going’

The New York Giants will look a lot different on each side of the football this season with a new coaching staff and a slew of new faces on both offense and defense.

One of the biggest changes has been on defense where Wink Martindale, one of the NFL’s most prestigious coordinators, has been brought in to make the Giants a top unit.

Martindale is known for his versatile and groundbreaking tactics in which he deploys his full roster of players in unusual ways.

One of the players that stands to benefit from Martindale’s plan is safety Julian Love, who has been lining up all over the field this spring.

“I think the strength is that a lot of guys can do a lot of different things in a lot of positions,” Love said this week. “We have some guys who are talented in terms of things that they do, and I think Wink is doing a good job or we’re getting to the point we’re doing a good job of mixing it up to keep offenses guessing as opposed to kind of pigeonholing guys into one spot, into one role, into one thing they do on a certain defensive call.

“It’s allowing guys to play free, play loose, and we’ve got some juice going, which is exciting. I think that’s the biggest change. We’re excited to make plays, and we’re celebrating that.”

That is good to know for Giant fans who are a bit nervous after the team has had to part ways with many reliable veterans, especially in the secondary.

