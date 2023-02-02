Giants' Julian Love takes a shot at Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni

Giants' Julian Love takes a shot at Nick Sirianni originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles steamrolled the Giants in the divisional round of the NFL postseason, and it sounds like Giants safety Julian Love is still a little salty from being beaten three times in one year by the Birds.

Love appeared on Good Morning Football on Thursday to talk about his 2022 season and the Super Bowl, and he was asked for some thoughts on Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.

MORE: Why Jalen Hurts’ age just simply doesn’t matter in Super Bowl

Love wasn't afraid to share his opinions (h/t Crossing Broad):

"BRANDT: What do you make of Sirianni's act?

"LOVE: I don't know if I like it, but I respect it I guess. Really he's a guy who's doing a good job because he's not getting in the way of his own team. He has an experienced roster from top to bottom, offense and defense."

Hey, that's fine. You don't have to like the guy, but you have to realize he's done a great job this year, right?

Well, then Love was asked about the viral clip of Sirianni nodding at the cameras as the Eagles were smoking the Giants and Love decided to take a shot:

"SCHRAGER: You see this stuff? What's your reaction, as a player?

"LOVE: I don't like it. I don't like it at all. He's in for a free ride right now. You guys can coach this team. That's how - I mean, come on. [...] They have a talented roster, he's just doing the best he can do. I think it's a players league, he's just taking a step back and letting his team play."

Alright, man. Everyone knows the Eagles are loaded with talent, but pretending that Sirianni has just been standing on the sidelines with his pom-poms is a bit ridiculous.

We've been over this before: Sirianni was the best decision-making head coach in the NFL this year, statistically. He showed it again in the NFC Championship Game when he clearly out-coached Kyle Shanahan, one of the more revered offensive minds in football.

Sirianni isn't Bill Walsh just yet, but he's been excellent at basically everything the Eagles have needed out of him as a head coach. This is clearly salt from a guy who isn't over the sting of that playoff loss just yet.