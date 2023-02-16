Giants’ Julian Love named an ‘underrated free agent’

New York Giants safety Julian Love has made major progress in each of his first four seasons with the team to the point where he is now considered one of the best at his position in the NFL.

Love, a fourth-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2019, has played a multitude of roles for the Giants during his time here before landing the starting safety job last summer. He responded with a monster season, leading the team with 124 tackles (79 solo, six for a loss) with two interceptions and six QB hits.

Love is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next month and the Giants would very much like to keep him. How much is he worth, though?

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, Love was identified as the most underrated free agent safety this offseason.

Love was a full-time starter in 2022 and, in turn, delivered a career-best 70.9 PFF coverage grade,” writes PFF’s Gordon McGuinness. “A more-than-capable tackler, Love has missed just 7.9% of his career attempts. This past season, he tied for fourth among all safeties with 30 tackles resulting in a defensive stop.

The Giants have Love on their radar, but bringing him back will depend on how some other free agent dominoes fall this spring.

“Julian knows how we feel about him,” general manager Joe Schoen said in his postseason presser. “We had a good exit interview with him yesterday. Again, as we start to get into the offseason planning, we’ll talk to the coaches. We’ll see where he fits in. And if we can get something done, that’ll be good.”

Yes, it would.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire