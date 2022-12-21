Giants’ Joshua Ezeudu dealing with ‘long-term’ neck injury

New York Giants rookie offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu suffered a neck injury against the Houston Texans in Week 10. He played the following week against the Detroit Lions but has not stepped onto the field since.

Prior to a Week 15 game against the Washington Commanders, the Giants finally caved and placed Ezeudu on injured reserve.

We now know that Ezeudu will not return this season.

Prior to practice on Wednesday, head coach Brian Daboll revealed that Ezeudu is dealing with a “long-term” injury but did note that it’s not expected to threaten his career.

Daboll said OL Josh Ezeudu’s neck injury is “more long-term than short-term” but he said it’s not career-threatening. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) December 21, 2022

Ezeudu was developing into a quality option at guard before his injury and in his absence, the Giants’ run game struggled. It got a boost with the return of Ben Bredeson this past week, but losing the second half of his rookie season is a detriment for Ezeudu.

It’s unclear how long-term is “long-term,” but Ezeudu has until April to heal up before the Giants begin their offseason workout program.

