Giants’ Jon Runyan offers high praise for John Michael Schmitz

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen knew after last season he needed to upgrade the interior of the offensive line.

Schoen quickly inked two veterans — Jon Runyan Jr. and Jermaine Eluemunor — to solidify what was a glaring weakness in 2023. Runyan will likely be asked to play in between second-year center John Michael Schmitz and third-year left tackle Evan Neal.

Head coach Brian Daboll did not completely confirm that on Thursday at the team’s ninth OTA session but did talk about how well Runyan has been acclimating to his new teammates.

“He’s played in multiple spots. He’s a pro,” Daboll said of Runyan.

“(Director of pro scouting) Chris Rossetti and his staff and Joe have done a good job of identifying smart and tough. He communicates well. I think that’s important between Jon and Evan to have a good communicator. It’s important on the left side with Eluemenor and (Andrew Thomas) as well.”

Runyan spoke extensively about both Schmitz and Neal, reminding reporters that they “are two young guys, but they’re really mature for their age” and how impressed he was with both of them.

“It has really been amazing playing next to John Michael. If I would’ve came in here not knowing his background, I would’ve thought he was a five-year veteran. He comes in here and he takes it serious. He is on top of his stuff. He rarely makes a mistake, he gets everybody set on the offensive line,” Runyan said.

“Having a center like that is awesome. It helps everybody out, the five across. Helps out the quarterback, helps out the running back when everybody is set, so having John Michael in there has been really important.

“Evan, I don’t know what Evan is dealing with, but he hasn’t been in there any of the team periods. He’s been in there in walk-through. I think he’s been taking his time getting his body right, understanding our scheme. When we are in there in walk-throughs together he’s been on top of his stuff. He’s been helping me out because this is still kind of a new scheme, something I’ve never done before. He’s helping me. He’s in my ear about it, too.”

The Giants allowed 85 sacks last year, the most in the NFL since 1986. With new unit coach Carmen Bricillo more in tune with Daboll’s way of doing things plus the new additions, the Giants should see much better results from the offensive line in 2024.

