Giants’ Jon Feliciano has epic response to complaints about Week 15 officiating

The New York Giants hung on to defeat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on Sunday night in somewhat controversial fashion.

On the final defensive play of the game, Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes draped all over Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel, causing an incomplete pass and sending Washington to the showers.

Objectively, it was a defensive pass interference.

The pass is incomplete and the @Giants are going to win



There was immediate outrage across the Internet. Many felt as if the Commanders were robbed and the officials were deliberately out to get them. There were other alleged examples, but that play stood out above the rest.

What many fail to recognize is that on the same play, Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux caught some hands to the face. Not just on his facemask, but through the bars and into his eyes. That can be seen near the bottom of the above video.

That, too, went uncalled. Had both been flagged, penalties would have offset and the Commanders would have been able to run another offensive play.

But that’s simply not how the cookie crumbled. In fact, it was the polar opposite of a Week 13 game when Giants center Jon Feliciano was penalized (and later fined) for flexing at his teammate, Darius Slayton. That penalty pushed the Giants out of field goal range, costing them a victory and eventually sending the game into overtime.

The poor officiating didn’t begin or end there, however. On the final offensive play in regulation, a Washington defender attempted to slap the ball out of the hands of wide receiver Richie James Jr. It should have been a delay of game but went uncalled. At the moment of the ensuing snap, the Commanders also lined up offsides. Again, the penalty went uncalled.

Graham Gano’s field goal attempt fell five yards short, which would have been the perfect length had either of those two penalties been called. The Giants ultimately settled for an overtime tie.

“It sucks, especially when you’re playing two teams,” Feliciano said, via The Athletic after that game. “(Slayton) had six guys on him on a big play. Trying to celebrate with a teammate. Didn’t look at anybody else.”

“I know that will probably get me fined,” Feliciano added. “I’m pretty sure you are not allowed to hit Richie [James] when he is trying to bring the ball to the ref in the two-minute drill. That’s a flag.”

Following Sunday’s victory, and amid the swell of complaints about officiating, Feliciano hit Twitter with the perfect response.

Ohhh sooo now y'all mad about the officiating…

Dare we bring up Dexter Lawrence’s “offsides” penalty against Washington in 2021 that cost the Giants the game?

This is in no way meant to absolve the NFL’s officials, who have been atrocious this season, but it does display the contrast in energy when the Giants are short-changed in comparison to when the Commanders are.

Bad calls happen all the time. The fact that one finally went in the Giants’ favor just caught everyone by surprise. It’s so rare that it stood out.

