Giants’ Jon Feliciano dealing with tragic loss of nephew

New York Giants fans are still reeling over the team’s upset of the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, but not everyone is reeling in the same direction.

Giants center Jon Feliciano is reeling in a different direction as his family copes with the tragic loss of his one-year-old nephew. He got the news shortly after arriving in Tennessee on Sunday.

Giants center Jon Feliciano was playing with a heavy heart today. He told me that his 1-year-old nephew drowned yesterday. He got the heartbreaking news when the team flight landed in Tennessee yesterday. "I’ve been struggling since," Feliciano said. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) September 12, 2022

As the Giants struggled through the first half and fans watched Daniel Jones drop back and get hit or sacked, the thought that nothing had changed started to creep in. But the second half of the game was a different story as the team battled back to win the game.

Feliciano played a big part in that with some big blocks that created holes for Saquon Barkley.

Here’s one:

The loss of a child is heartbreaking to hear, and for the family who loses that child, it’s unbearable.

Feliciano played all 60 snaps for the Giants on Sunday, and while it may have taken him a minute to collect himself, he pulled it together and put on a clutch performance.

Our thoughts go out to Feliciano and his family during this tragic time.

