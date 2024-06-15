Giants’ John Michael Schmitz ranked among NFL’s worst starting centers

New York Giants center John Michael Schmitz, who was selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft, had an underwhelming rookie season. He missed four games due to injury and graded out as the worst center in football.

Not all of that was Schmitz’s fault, however. There was a constant cycle of players stepping in at guard due to injury, which was compounded by similar issues at tackle.

Ultimately, the Giants closed out the 2023 season with the second-worst offensive line in NFL history, allowing 85 sacks which led to the injury of all three quarterbacks.

In a recent ranking by Pro Football Focus, Schmitz was listed among the league’s worst.

26. JOHN MICHAEL SCHMITZ JR., NEW YORK GIANTS Schmitz struggled as the Giants’ starting center in his rookie 2023 season, earning the lowest overall grade at the position, as well as the worst pass-blocking grade. The environment around him wasn’t ideal, and the Giants will hope that their former second-round pick can improve in Year 2.

In an effort to combat some of the issues that plagued them a season ago, the Giants went out and signed veteran guards Jon Runyan Jr. and Jermaine Eluemunor, who will start on each side of Schmitz.

“It has really been amazing playing next to John Michael. If I would’ve came in here not knowing his background, I would’ve thought he was a five-year veteran. He comes in here and he takes it serious. He is on top of his stuff. He rarely makes a mistake, he gets everybody set on the offensive line,” Runyan said.

“Having a center like that is awesome. It helps everybody out, the five across. Helps out the quarterback, helps out the running back when everybody is set, so having John Michael in there has been really important.”

Although Schmitz had a rough rookie campaign, the Giants anticipate he will make a major leap in his development this season.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire