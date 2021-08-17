Giants' John Mara: Saquon Barkley's production could make extension 'an easy decision'

Saquon Barkley will helmet half off his head in blue Giants uniform

Saquon Barkley is an obvious catalyst for the Giants offense. As he goes, the rest of the production usually follows behind him.

But his knee injury last season in Week 2 couldn't have come at a worse time in Year 3. Another uber-productive season would likely have spurned contract talks with the Giants, as he'd be in the conversation for one of the top running backs in the league.

Now? Co-owner John Mara needs to see the product on the field this season before that comes about.

“You need to see him back on the field producing, which we expect that to be the case. Our medical people feel very good about where he’s at right now. I like what I’ve seen from him out on the field. Hopefully that will be an easy decision for us as well," Mara said.

It's a fair assessment. Knee injuries are especially critical for some players, as it could make or break one's career. But Barkley is young and everything seems to be running in a positive direction right now.

And if that continues throughout the season, GM Dave Gettleman -- who usually doesn't discuss contracts during the year -- says his mind has changed on that subject.

"I think that it depends upon the guy," he explained. "I think it depends on where the team’s at and I used to feel like it was a bad idea, but not so much. Have I changed my idea on that? Yes. I’m a lot more flexible on that.”

Barkley would be one of those guys if he shows the type of production he did in his rookie season when he put himself on the map as a dual threat back. That's not to say over 2,000 yards from scrimmage is the bar, but that would be a clear indicator all things are well and a deal could be imminent.

Then again, running backs get hurt more than others in the league because of the workload they need to endure. Gettleman said "stuff happens" and "you can talk about injuries at any position," but behind closed doors, you can bet the Giants will have those discussions if and when a new contract is brought up for No. 26.

At the end of the day, the reality is this: Saquon Barkley is about as dynamic as they come, and when he's on the field, the gold jacket standard that Gettleman placed on him when he was drafted No. 2 overall in 2018 stands. He's really good and really hard to take down.

He'll just need to prove that he can be available to perform that way each week in 2021 before the Giants offer him the big extension everyone envisioned when he took him Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Oh, and one last thing: Gettleman still isn't wavering about that pick, even through the injuries and what might lie ahead.

"I would not make a different decision today than I made in 2018. Plain and simple," he said.