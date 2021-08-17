Giants’ John Mara press conference: 8 takeaways

New York Giants co-owner John Mara met face-to-face with the media for the first time since Eli Manning’s retirement press conference on Tuesday and shared many of the same mundane statements we’ve become accustomed to.

Mara addressed the vaccination status of both his players and the fans, his views on general manager Dave Gettleman and Joe Judge, as well as a slew of other topics.

Here’s a look at some notes and takeaways.

No vaccination mandates ... for now

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Mara said that unlike the Las Vegas Raiders, the Giants will not mandate that fans be vaccinated or show proof of vaccination in order to attend games at MetLife Stadium this season. There was, however, an "if." The team remains in constant contact with New Jersey government officials and health experts and should the laws change, so to will the MetLife Stadium rules. "As of right now there's no plans to do that, but if you ask me that question again in a week or two I may give you a different answer," Mara said. "It's a fluid situation." Additionally, Mara said "well more than 90 percent" of Giants players have been vaccinated. And while the team will not mandate they all be vaccinated, he did acknowledge that he'd prefer it if the NFL did mandate player vaccinations. The reality, Mara says, is that the NFLPA would never agree to that.

Playoffs or bust?

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

There will be no "playoffs-or-bust" mandate for the Giants in 2020. While Mara is desperate to return the organization to its winning ways, decisions on personnel will not be made based on the win-loss record or potentially missing out on the playoffs. "I’m not going to issue a playoff mandate," Mara said. "I feel good about this team."

Everyone on the 'hot seat'

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Earlier this offseason, Mara stated bluntly that Gettleman was not on the hot heat this year. However, on Tuesday, Mara acknowledged that in the eyes of the fans, everyone is on the proverbial "hot seat." "We're all on the hot seat with our fans, we've given them too many losing seasons," Mara said. Ultimately, Mara insists that the team's final standing during the 2021 regular-season will not solely result in firings or new hirings. "I wouldn't say that's an accurate statement," Mara said when asked if Gettleman is on the hot seat.

Story continues

OBJ trade

Elsa/Getty Images

Like Gettleman, Mara is pleased with the results of the heavily-critisized and later praised Odell Beckham Jr. trade. Even following the release of offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler, Mara is happy with the overall return of the combined trades (Olivier Vernon trade included). [embed]https://twitter.com/giantswfan/status/1427647248301707294[/embed]

Continued faith in OL

Al Bello/Getty Images

There are issues with the depth, but Mara echoed the sentiments of Joe Judge and Dave Gettlemain, expressing a faith in the team's young offensive line. In addition to the five starters, who each drew praise from Mara, he also said there were a few "quality" backups. [embed]https://twitter.com/giantswfan/status/1427647383463137298[/embed]

Praise for Gettleman, Judge

AP Photo/Corey Sipkin

Gettleman and Judge work as a team and they've done a very good job in the eyes of Mara. Specifically, Mara is convinced that Judge is the right man for the job and will eventually lead the Giants back to the promised land. [embed]https://twitter.com/art_stapleton/status/1427648661568303111[/embed] In relation to Gettleman, Mara is pleased with the quality of the past two drafts and the team's haul in free agency. [embed]https://twitter.com/giantswfan/status/1427648893156831238[/embed]

Confidence in Jason Garrett

AP Photo/Corey Sipkin

There are understandable questions surrounding the ability of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, but Mara preached patience. Following the addition of several high-ticket playmakers, Mara is confident that Garrett will be able to open the offense up and do more with what he now has. [embed]https://twitter.com/GiantInsider/status/1427648135006990345[/embed]

Positive fan base?

Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports

Unless he owns a private burner account, Mara is not on Twitter. He interacts with Giants fans the old fashioned way -- via written letter and e-mail. Unlike years past, Mara senses some confidence and positivity from the fan base here in 2021. [embed]https://twitter.com/rydunleavy/status/1427649578359304200[/embed]

1

1