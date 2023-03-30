Giants’ John Mara offers hilarious warning to Brian Daboll

It wasn’t too long ago that New York Giants co-owner John Mara was throwing garbage cans in the press box in frustration over his team’s embarrassing fall from grace.

These days, after a winning season under first-year head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, Mara is in a much lighter mood. He is pleased with the progress of quarterback Daniel Jones and is thrilled with how Daboll has handled the New York media and fans, almost to the point where he has become a local folk hero.

But Mara has a warning along with his praise of Daboll.

Giants’ President John Mara told @SiriusXMNFL that his HC Brian Daboll is a rockstar – but it comes with trappings. “We kid him, right now he’s Bono walking around New York City,” Mara said. “But as I’ve told him, in this business, it doesn’t take long to go from Bono to Bozo.” pic.twitter.com/1HwAGOxNdQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 30, 2023

Last year, Daboll took a team that had lost 10-plus games the last five seasons and turned them into a playoff team. He was named NFL Coach of the Year for his efforts.

In the process, Daboll’s enthusiasm and personality have energized a dormant franchise and made them one of the fastest-rising teams in the NFL hierarchy.

Daboll is a frequent attendee at New York Rangers games and Mara is right — they love him there, too.

Brian Daboll going OFF at the Rangers game Via @JakeBrownRadio pic.twitter.com/NbiGEvNi1z — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) May 22, 2022

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire