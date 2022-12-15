Giants’ John Mara: ‘Right now, I feel good about the team’

New York Giants co-owner John Mara has remained mainly silent as his team embarks on a new era under first-year head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.

The team’s 7-5-1 start to this season, one which was expected to be a transition/rebuilding period, has pleased Mara, who spoke to the media this week at the NFL Meetings in New York City.

“We’ll see how it finishes out,” Mara said, via NJ Advance Media. “But right now I feel good about the team, the direction we are going. You are always disappointed if you don’t make the playoffs but we are trying to take it one week at a time at this point. I know that sounds like coachspeak but that’s really the only way you can look at it right now. I just know the vibe in the building is the best that it has been in a long time. People are all pulling in the same direction.”

Mara’s annual goal for his team is to be playing meaningful football games in December. This year, he’s getting his wish although the team is in a bit of a downward spiral at the moment.

If the season ended today, the Giants would be the seventh and final seed in the NFC playoff bracket. They’ve come a long way from the inept squads of the past five seasons. They can still drop out of sight by continuing their swoon but their schedule, which seemed to be challenging just a few weeks ago, may suddenly play into their favor.

They play the Washington Commanders this Sunday night, a game that will break a tie in the standings (unless they tie again) and a win gives the victor a leg up in the playoff tiebreakers.

The Giants’ remaining schedule is at Minnesota, home versus Indianapolis and at Philadelphia. The Vikings are 2-2 over their last four and many of their wins have been by less than one score.

Indianapolis (4-8-1) is in flux after bringing in Jeff Saturday as their head coach and are on a three-game losing streak.

The Eagles (12-1) crushed the Giants, 48-22, last week but by Week 18 could be nursing the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC and may sit many of their starters in the season finale against Big Blue.

