Giants’ John Mara holds year-end press conference: 6 takeaways

New York Giants CEO John Mara held his year-end media session with the Giants’ beat writers on Wednesday morning. The Giants finished the season 6-10 in second place in the NFC East.

The 6-10 finish was the Giants’ best in the three-year tenure of general manager Dave Gettleman but was the team’s fourth consecutive double-digit loss season, the most in the franchise’s 96-year history.

Mara endorsed Joe Judge as head coach

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Mara gave a glowing review of first-year head coach Joe Judge for coming in and establishing a strong culture and creating a solid foundation despite not having the luxury of a full offseason and losing his best player (Saquon Barkley) early in the season. Maraalso was pleased with the way Judge and Gettleman worked together and in addition liked the personnel decisions the team made. He appeared to pleased over all with the progress but is still aiming higher.

Dave Gettleman is coming back as the general manager

Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY SPORTS

Mara formally announced Gettleman will return as the general manager, again stating that he was happy with the personnel decisions he made and is optimistic about the future. That being said, Mara would not comment on any mandates on Gettleman in terms of victories and/or if he had considered making a change or extending his contract. Mara feels the team is on the right track. Mara mentioned that finishing 5-3 gave him that optimism.

He's tired of losing, too

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Mara says, like the fans, he doesn't want to wait too much longer for a winning team but at the same time asked for their patience. "That's all I can ask," he said. Mara believes the the fan base believe the team is making progress according to the fan mail he's received.

Mara did not reach out to the Eagles organization

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Stating the Giants didn't make the playoffs because they didn't win enough games, Mara said he did not "reach out" the Philadelphia Eagles after they apparently tanked last Sunday night in their game against Washington, which eliminated the Giants from playoff contention. Mara said the Giants didn't really deserve to make the playoffs this year but they "would have taken it."

Mara remains high on Daniel Jones

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

"He was playing very well before he got hurt," Mara said of Jones, who suffered hamstring and ankle injuries late in the season. Mara stated he has full confidence in the second-year quarterback and believes Jones has what it takes to "lead us to where we want to go." Mara also liked the way Jones played after he came back from his injuries in the team's final two games against Baltimore and Dallas.

Losing Saquon Barkley was a "gut punch"

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Losing running back Saquon Barkley to an ACL tear in the second week of the season was a "gut punch," said Mara. He does believe that Barkley will come back strong in 2021 "know the person he is" and that "I expect him to be a Giant for a very long time." That could indicate Barkley will be receiving a large contract extension this offseason.