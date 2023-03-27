Giants’ John Mara ‘in favor’ of signing Odell Beckham Jr.

New York Giants co-owner John Mara told reporters on Monday that he was in favor of the team signing former star wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.

Speaking at the NFL Owners Meetings in Phoenix, Mara said the team hasn’t closed the door on the idea of bringing Beckham back if general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll can ‘make it work’.

Mara also spoke about the status of another star — running back Saquon Barkley — who Mara wants to finish his career with Big Blue.

Barkley is currently set to play this season under the franchise designation but has not yet signed his tag.

The Giants and Barkley continue to negotiate a long-term contract but are quite a distance apart.

