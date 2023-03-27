Giants’ John Mara ‘in favor’ of signing Odell Beckham Jr.

New York Giants co-owner John Mara told reporters on Monday that he was in favor of the team signing former star wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.

Speaking at the NFL Owners Meetings in Phoenix, Mara said the team hasn’t closed the door on the idea of bringing Beckham back if general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll can ‘make it work’.

John Mara says Giants haven’t closed the door on Odell Beckham Jr. Says he’s in favor of signing him back if Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll can make it work — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) March 27, 2023

Mara also spoke about the status of another star — running back Saquon Barkley — who Mara wants to finish his career with Big Blue.

Barkley is currently set to play this season under the franchise designation but has not yet signed his tag.

Giants’ John Mara says he last spoke with Saquon Barkley about 10 days and that it was a good conversation “We want him to be a Giant for his entire career” pic.twitter.com/uSRWIkrxBU — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) March 27, 2023

The Giants and Barkley continue to negotiate a long-term contract but are quite a distance apart.

Related

Giants' Brian Daboll has high expectations for QB Daniel Jones Giants crack top 10 in The 33rd Team's post-free agency power rankings 2023 NFL draft: New York Giants official hat revealed, get yours now before the NFL Draft

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire