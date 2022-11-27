Giants’ John Mara will consult players about MetLife Stadium turf change

The New York Giants and New York Jets will face some change this offseason, but it’s not the sort of change we’ve become accustomed to seeing in recent years.

Rather, the two teams will work with MetLife Stadium on a long overdue turf change. This comes amid a growing outcry from players — both those who call East Rutherford home and those who don’t.

“The Giants and MetLife are in the process of getting things done for next year,” safety Julian Love said earlier this month. “That turf will be changed. The stats have shown that we are on one of the worst fields in the league.”

MetLife Stadium later confirmed the pending turf change, but noted that it would be a new synthetical field as opposed to natural grass.

“We evaluate our field each season and historically have replaced our playing surface every 3-4 years,” MetLife Stadium said in a statement to ESPN. “We have made the decision to replace the field in 2023 and are currently reviewing proposals from multiple vendors for a new synthetic surface.”

But no final decision has been made. And it won’t be made until Giants co-owner John Mara consults with players.

“The next field in the stadium is the subject of ongoing discussion between the Jets, the stadium and us,” a spokesman told the New York Daily News on Mara’s behalf. “John has heard from the players and other experts about playing surfaces as part of his roles on the player safety and health committee, competition committee and management council.

“He expects to have conversations with our players as we move along in the process of selecting a new field.”

Owners are not required to meet with players for decisions on field turf, so it shows Mara is taking this seriously, which he should. The Giants and Jets are consistently among the league’s most-injured teams dating back to 2010 when they moved from Giants Stadium to MetLife Stadium.

“It is an issue we continue to discuss and review with the GM, head coach and medical, which includes athletic training, strength and conditioning, and sports science,” Mara said through a spokesman.

It remains unlikely that MetLife Stadium will switch to grass given the harsh northeast winters and overuse of the field, but at least Mara is willing to consider it.

