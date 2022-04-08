Giants' Joey Bart crushes first-career MLB homer on Opening Day

A memorable Opening Day: Bart blasts first homer of career originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- Joey Bart didn't waste any time getting his first career homer out of the way.

Bart homered in his second plate appearance Friday, jumping on a hanging slider from Sandy Alcantara to give the Giants a 3-0 lead in the fifth. The homer left the bat at 109 mph and landed 414 feet away, halfway up the seats in left field.

Bart was drafted in part because of his power, but he didn't homer in 103 at-bats in 2020 or six last season. This year, Bart will get plenty of opportunities to show off his pop. He takes over for Buster Posey and is expected to get the vast majority of the starts behind the plate.

Bart's first Opening Day start was already off to a good start. He drew a walk in the third inning and scored from first when third baseman Joey Wendle threw Brandon Belt's bunt attempt down the right field line. That was the first run of the season for the Giants.