Giants’ Joe Schoen ‘surprised’ by number of inquiries for 6th pick

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen held his annual pre-draft session with the media on Thursday morning and had a few updates about the team’s plans.

One tidbit Schoen did reveal was the increased interest of the No. 6 overall selection in the draft from other teams.

The #Giants have received a lot of calls about moving back in the draft, per GM Joe Schoen. He has found it somewhat surprising the amount of interest there has been in pick 6. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) April 18, 2024

Schoen has the pleasure/misfortune of holding that No. 6 selection, which is likely too far down in the order to select the quarterback of his choice and too far up in the order to take the cornerback or safety they need.

They are in an excellent position, however, to take one of the top wide receivers in the draft, which in most experts’ eyes would be far from a consolation prize.

Schoen sent mixed messages on that plan as well, saying the draft is a very deep one for receivers.

Joe Schoen believes it’s a “deep wide receiver draft from top to bottom depending on what you’re looking for.” — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) April 18, 2024

Schoen also admitted the team hasn’t finalized its draft board as of yet and will continue to check in with other teams right up until draft day.

