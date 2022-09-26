Giants’ Joe Schoen scouted Rutgers-Iowa on Saturday

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen continued his weekend scouting trips on Saturday, this time staying close to home in order to take in Rutgers-Iowa.

In addition to Schoen, director of player personnel Tim McDonnell and assistant director of player personnel Dennis Hickey were also in attendance for the game. As was safety Dane Belton, although he was merely a spectator (obviously).

Director of player personnel Tim McDonnell and assistant director of player personnel Dennis Hickey the other Giants executives in attendance. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) September 25, 2022

Meanwhile, elsewhere across the country, the Giants also had scouts at Tennessee-Florida and Syracuse-Virginia.

The intrigue in Anthony Richardson on the NFL level hasn't waned. The Raiders have three people in town to scout Tennessee/Florida, including GM Dave Ziegler. The QB needy Bucs, Giants and Commanders also had multiple scouts/execs at the Swamp for the Kentucky game. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 24, 2022

The Giants have a lot of work to do next offseason and during the 2023 NFL draft, so they will continue to spread out across the U.S. this year.

