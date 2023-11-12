Advertisement

Giants’ Joe Schoen scouted Alabama-Kentucky on Saturday

Dan Benton
2 min read

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen continued to make the scouting rounds on Saturday, this time overseeing a game between Alabama and Kentucky before heading down to Dallas.

Schoen was flanked by other Giants scouts as the No. 8-ranked Crimson Tide manhandled the Wildcats, 49-21.

Some of the notable Alabama products include edge rusher Dallas Turner, cornerbacks Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold, and offensive lineman JC Latham.

Schoen has also spent a significant amount of time scouting the nation’s top quarterbacks this season and with the team likely to select in the top five of the 2024 NFL draft, their options should be plentiful.

The Giants also had scouts at the following games (and likely many others that weren’t made public):

Penn State-Michigan

Tennessee-Missouri

Florida State-Miami

USC-Oregon

North Carolina-Duke

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire