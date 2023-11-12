Giants’ Joe Schoen scouted Alabama-Kentucky on Saturday

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen continued to make the scouting rounds on Saturday, this time overseeing a game between Alabama and Kentucky before heading down to Dallas.

Schoen was flanked by other Giants scouts as the No. 8-ranked Crimson Tide manhandled the Wildcats, 49-21.

There are seats for 13 scouts in the press box today. New York Giants GM Joe Schoen among NFL eyes here. https://t.co/IAThRtiG6J — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) November 11, 2023

Some of the notable Alabama products include edge rusher Dallas Turner, cornerbacks Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold, and offensive lineman JC Latham.

Schoen has also spent a significant amount of time scouting the nation’s top quarterbacks this season and with the team likely to select in the top five of the 2024 NFL draft, their options should be plentiful.

The Giants also had scouts at the following games (and likely many others that weren’t made public):

Penn State-Michigan

Tennessee-Missouri

Florida State-Miami

A ton of NFL scouts are in attendance for #FSU-Miami, including representatives from the Titans, Raiders, Steelers, Browns, Giants, Broncos, Jaguars, Rams, Cardinals, Dolphins and Chiefs. The Peach Bowl, Gator Bowl, and Pop-Tarts Bowl also have personnel at the game. #Noles — Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG) November 11, 2023

USC-Oregon

North Carolina-Duke

The Broncos have 3 scouts at the game, the Browns, Bucs and Giants have two. https://t.co/J2eRPs5yDG — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) November 12, 2023

