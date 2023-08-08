Giants’ Joe Schoen says Wan’Dale Robinson is close to returning

The New York Giants head into heir first preseason this game this Friday night in Detroit versus the Lions with just three players left on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

On Monday, the team elevated defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson and offensive lineman Marcus McKethan off the list, leaving just wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, defensive lineman D.J. Davidson and cornerback Aaron Robinson.

The team began training camp with six players on PUP – -the five players aforementioned above — and veteran wideout Sterling Shepard, who was taken off the list earlier in camp.

But the list could be dwindling even further, as veteran Giants reporter Art Stapleton hints that Wan’Dale Robinson may be ready to be activated sooner than expected.

This is interesting: I've heard that maybe we should pump the brakes on assuming #NYGiants WR Wan'Dale Robinson is staying on PUP into the regular season. At the rate he's progressing from the ACL, Robinson may be back before the end of the summer, which is a stunner for me. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 7, 2023

The Giants themselves believe that Robinson will be back in short order, just nine months after tearing his ACL.

“He’ll probably be returning to practice here in a week or so,” general manager Joe Schoen said during an appearance on The Zach Gelb Show. “We’re excited about him.”

Robinson’s return would give the Giants an excess of receiver options, especially in the slot. That is just fine and dandy for head coach Brian Daboll, who would rather have a competitive situation on his hands than what he had last season when he had to scour the waiver wire for receivers by midseason.

With Shepard back and veteran free agents Cole Beasley and Jamison Crowder in camp, Robinson will have a steeper hill to climb than last season.

The emergence of rookie Jalin Hyatt combined with the return of Isaiah Hodgins and Darius Slayton and the arrival of Parris Campbell has made the Giants’ wide receiver room a crowded place.

Anyone still knocking the Giants for a lack of weapons should take a second look. Keep in mind that Big Blue added former Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller and, in case you missed it, Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley is under contract, in camp, and looking better than he has in years.

If anything, the Giants will have a hard time finding playing time, and touches, for all of their options this year.

An offer for Giants fans

For the best local North Jersey news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to NorthJersey.com.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire