Giants’ Joe Schoen holds pre-draft press conference: 5 takeaways

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen held his pre-draft press conference from East Rutherford on Wednesday and discussed a wide range of topics.

While Schoen was very tightlipped and carefully planned each word that came out of his mouth, there were some notable comments.

Here are five quick takeaways.

Offensive line will be priority

Schoen didn’t necessarily tip his hand on what players the Giants might be interested in the 2022 NFL draft, but he did once again admit the offensive line will be a priority.

“Again, if you want to build it up on both sides of the ball, build it up front. Offensive line, that’s very important,” Schoen told reporters.

“To get our best version of Saquon, Daniel, the entire offense, to your point, that’s going to be very important to get that right, whether it’s running the ball or pass protection. That will definitely be a priority.”

Door open to James Bradberry return

The Giants appear destined to trade cornerback James Bradberry, but Schoen continues to leave a door open to his return.

“We’ll see. We’ll figure that out,” Schoen said. “I’ve had great conversations with James Bradberry’s representatives. I’ve talked to James. He can still play in this league. He’s a starting corner. We talked. He wasn’t here today. There are contingency plans as I mentioned at the combine and owners meeting where he could still be a New York Giant.”

Schoen did also admit the team has received calls about Bradberry.

Wink wants versatile players

Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale has made his player preferences as clear as day for Schoen & Co. He’s not necessarily looking for size, strength and length. Rather, he wants versatile guys he can move around.

“I’ll give Wink a lot of credit. He’s very open-minded. He likes players with versatility. He doesn’t necessarily have size, length parameters,” Schoen said. “When we watched some Baltimore film, you could just see how much he values versatility, where he can play players, how he can put them in their best position to succeed.

“He’s been really good, really clear, really defined in terms of what he’s looking for.

“The versatility piece is one of the things I really appreciate from watching the Baltimore stuff with him, some of the stuff we’re looking for.”

Character will matter

Do not expect Schoen or the Giants to take chances on prospects with character concerns (RIP Giants Wire mock draft).

“It weighs heavy. It weighs heavy. If it’s a guy that we don’t think fits from a character standpoint, we’ll just take him off the board. He goes on and has a really good career somewhere else, that’s fine. We just got to get it right for what we want in our building,” Schoen said.

Not concerned about KT

Kadarius Toney remains absent from the Giants’ offseason workout program, but Schoen doesn’t appear too concerned.

“It’s voluntary. Nobody asked about the other guys that aren’t here. It’s life. Life happens. I’ve had good conversations with Kadarius. We’ve been in contact. At the end of the day it’s voluntary. That’s what it is,” Schoen said.

