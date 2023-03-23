Giants’ Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll attending Alabama Pro Day

One of the biggest stops on the pre-draft recruiting train is Tuscaloosa, Alabama — the home of Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide.

The Giants, naturally, will have a full contingent of coaches, scouts, and executives on hand to watch the Tide’s pro day on Thursday.

Tuscaloosa always biggest stop on spring scouting circuit.

Huge contingent of NFL decision-makers scheduled to be at tomorrow’s @AlabamaFTBL pro-day: GM (12): BUF, CAR, CHI, DET, GB, LV, MIA, NYG, PIT, SEA, TEN, WAS HC (10): CAR, CHI, LV, MIA, MIN, NE, NO, NYG, PIT, SEA pic.twitter.com/C4MtdWwXLp — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 23, 2023

The Giants (like many other teams) have dipped into the well at Alabama several times over the last decade.

Last year, the Giants selected offensive tackle Evan Neal seventh overall. In 2020, they took safety Xavier McKinney in the second round. They selected two other Alabama players in the second round in recent years: defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and safety Landon Collins.

This year’s class has plenty of players the Giants could be interested in. Quarterback Bryce Young and edge rusher Will Anderson will not be around come No. 25 when the Giants select but defensive back Brian Branch, running back Jammer Gibbs and safety Jordan Battle could be.

Other names to watch in mid-to-late rounds: linebacker Henry To’oTo’o, guard Emil Ekiyor, defensive back Eli Ricks, offensive tackle Tyler Steen, defensive tackle Byron Young and tight end Christian Latu.

Related

Parris Campbell credits Brian Daboll with Giants decision Giants met with free agent LB Justin Hollins Jaguars agree to terms with ex-Giants DT Henry Mondeaux

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire