Giants’ Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll attending Ohio State Pro Day

Ohio State will hold its Pro Day on Wednesday and expectations are that most NFL general managers, head coaches, coordinators, and top scouts will be in attendance.

The New York Giants will be among those present.

In fact, the Giants are sending a massive contingent that includes general manager Joe Schoen, head coach Brian Daboll, and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Assistant general manager Brandon Brown, quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney, and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson will also be in attendance.

• Seahawks HC Pete Carroll/GM John Schneider

• Steelers HC Mike Tomlin/GM Omar Khan

• Titans HC Mike Vrabel/GM Ran Carthon Titans have OC, AGM on the list … Giants w/AGM, OC, QB and OL coaches … Pats w/WRs and OL coaches … Will McClay/Dan Quinn there for Dallas. (2/2) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 21, 2023

There are any number of players the Giants would like to put their eyes on. In addition to quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is expected to be a top pick, other Buckeyes who will participate include cornerback Cameron Brown, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, center Luke Wypler, and safety Ronnie Hickman, among others.

The Giants now have a dire need for a new center, so expect Bobby Johnson to keep a very close eye on Wypler, who is projected to go anywhere from late in Round 1 to Round 3.

Related

XFL at the midway point: How are ex-Giants faring? Report: Giants met with South Carolina CB Cam Smith Giants' remaining needs after wave one of free agency

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire