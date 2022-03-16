Giants’ Joe Schoen will attend Georgia Pro Day

The New York Giants have had a close association with the program down at the University of Georgia the past few seasons and currently have six players (pre-free agency) on their roster: Andrew Thomas, Lorenzo Carter, Tae Crowder, Jake Fromm, Azeez Ojulari and J.R. Reed.

On Wednesday, they will get a look at the latest crop of Bulldogs headed towards the NFL when Georgia holds their pro day down in Athens.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen will be among those in attendance.

Told that Giants GM Joe Schoen is planning to attend Georgia’s pro day today. As usual, no shortage of NFL prospects on display. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) March 16, 2022

The Bulldogs have another class of great prospects for NFL teams to choose from. Some names to watch: defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt, edge rusher Travon Walker, wide receiver George Pickens, linebackers Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker and Channing Tindall along with running backs Zamir White and James Cook, who the Giants will be keeping an eye on.

Draft pivot: I'm told Giants are intrigued by James Cook's skill set, and this just adds to evaluation. Met formally with Cook at Combine + I've heard he will likely take Top 30 visit with NYG. Dalvin's bro a RB to watch on Day 2/3 next month. NYG and UGA, perfect together. https://t.co/kbOJ2PdCbk — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) March 15, 2022

There are more prospects to keep an eye on such as defensive back Derion Kendrick and interior offensive linemen Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shaffer.

