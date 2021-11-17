Giants' Joe Judge on trying to stop Tom Brady this week: 'You're not going to trick the guy'

Tom Brady in white Bucs uniform about to throw

Joe Judge knows better than most what Tom Brady has done so well in his Hall of Fame career that has arguably led to him being the best quarterback of all time.

Preparation is the key for Brady -- physically, mentally, emotionally. He's the veteran's veteran in that respect, the blueprint for what a quarterback needs to do each week to give his team the best chance to win. So Judge knows that his Giants won't be able to show him something he's never seen to try to throw him off his game.

“You’re not going to trick the guy," Judge told reporters on Wednesday. "It’s not about going out there and tricking him. Everyone tries to trick him every week right? He’s seen it. He’s been successful throughout that duration of time.

“The reality of it is it ain’t going to happen. …It’s about execution.”

Judge first saw Brady prepare for game weeks in person in 2012 when he joined the New England Patriots as a special teams assistant. At that point, Brady was 35 years old and had won three Super Bowl rings. He would go on to win two more with Judge there, including one of the best comebacks of all time in Super Bowl LI.

So what has Judge seen in his time with Brady up close and from afar? How has he been able to evolve into the player he is today -- 44 years old and looking just like he did, if not better, back then?

"To me, it’s almost the way he prepares kinda gets him ready for each unique opponent," Judge explained in depth. "The evolution of him kinda comes week by week for me as you watch how he plays each game. But the thing Tom’s always been committed to, you can watch him on tape, this has nothing to do being around a guy and working with him, just the thing he does so well is he’s so committed to being patient within the game plan.

"A lot of players, a lot of quarterbacks, and offensive coordinators as well, get impatient. They hit a few five-yard gains and all of a sudden they gotta push that 30-, 40-, 50-yard gain or shot that’s explosive. Tom stays so committed to [moving] the sticks very, very patiently on you. He’ll hand it off, hit a screen, a checkdown and then when you give him the opportunity to push it down the field, he’ll take it.

"He doesn't rush it, he doesn't force anything. You've gotta play 60 minutes, because that's how he's going to play the game."

The Washington Football Team -- which has one of the worst defenses in the league and lost its best player, DE Chase Young -- was able to figure out the Bucs coming off a bye week. So the Giants will certainly be watching to see what they did there.

Brady was missing some weapons -- TE Rob Gronkowski and WR Antonio Brown, the main ones -- but the Tampa team is certainly beatable. Still, on a primetime stage on the road, it's going to be a tough task for DC Patrick Graham to slow him down.

His defense was up for the task against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night just a few weeks back. But it's the offense, the group headed by OC Jason Garrett and QB Daniel Jones, that will need to match what the Bucs are sure to throw at them.

This coaching staff tried last season to stop him at MetLife Stadium on Monday night, and they were doing a great job of it until Jones threw two costly interceptions in the second half to allow Brady enough time to come back. It took a defensive stop on a two-point conversion to walk away with a win for the Bucs. The Giants have a much better team now than they did at that point last season, too.

So that's why Judge emphasized that this week isn't about just beating Brady. Because, frankly, even when you do run every scheme possible to stop him, he can still manage to make it work for a win in his favor as was the case in 2020.

Simply put, it goes back to what Judge said before: Execution. That's the key to defeating an all-time great who's still playing at his best.

And if you ask Judge, what Brady is still doing today in the NFL doesn't surprise him in the slightest.

“Does it seem crazy that he’s still having an extreme amount of success? No," he said. "From being around him and looking on paper in terms of the age and the level of anyone at that age is playing, yeah, that kinda seems crazy. But you have to understand what this guy does every day to put him in that position.”