Giants' Joe Judge after tough loss to Falcons: 'We gotta come back and go to work'

The Giants suffered another last-second loss on Sunday, this time falling to the Atlanta Falcons 17-14 on a 40-yard field goal as time expired.

Head coach Joe Judge spoke to media after the game, saying the team needs to do a better job of finishing games.

"Gotta give credit to the Falcons, they played a good game, they made plays down the stretch where it counted," Judge said. "I was pleased with a lot of things our team did today, but ultimately we didn't finish. We got to do a better job of finishing drives, finishing the game. A lot of things that we saw positive that we worked on throughout the week coming out of the Washington week that we showed up in the game in a positive way.



"But look, big picture wise, we gotta do a better job of finishing the game. That's coaching, that's playing, that's executing, that's making sure we go out there and we do what we have to do for 60 minutes."

Falcons QB Matt Ryan drove down the field and it looked like Big Blue was going to get the stop, but after a dropped interception and a pass interference call, Ryan connected with Lee Smith to tie the game at 14-14 with 4:13 remaining. On the following drive, the Giants gained a first down but were eventually forced to punt. Atlanta then drove down the field easily to set up the game-winning field goal.

"We go back to work and we keep on working on it," Judge said. "I thought they stepped up at the end of the first half, did a good job on the short field, two minute right there. We got to keep making aggressive plays right there. Obviously comes down to making sure we're in the right calls and executing the techniques and fundamentals at the time right there. We got to make sure we put it all together."



The Giants have now lost two straight games on last-second field goals, after they fell to the Washington Football Team on Thursday night in Week 2. Despite the depressing losses, Judge believes the team morale is strong and they'll will find a way to figure things out based on the way he's seen them work.



"No, I think the DNA of our team is a team that comes back and goes to work," Judge said. "Look, no one's going to be happy after a loss. That's the reality of what it is. The element of what we do as professionals, we gotta come back and go to work. We got watch the tape, we got to key on it, we got to prepare for a tough opponent coming up next week.

"In terms of the morale of the team, I trust in the ways the guys work. The way I've seen them work in a day in and day out basis, and they stick together as a team. That's the biggest part right there I'm looking for, is how they work."

The Giants schedule doesn't get any easier going forward, going on the road to face the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys the next two weeks. They'll return to the Meadowlands in Week 6, but face off against Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, and the high powered Los Angeles Rams.

Judge went on to say that the biggest thing is for the team to stick together right now, and continue working hard.

"The key for us right now is to make sure that we go back to work, we correct mistakes, we keep being productive on things we're doing well, and we stay together as a team and keep pushing forward," Judge said. "That's the biggest picture thing right now."