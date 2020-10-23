Giants' Joe Judge talks Andrew Thomas, whose struggles are another potential knock on Dave Gettleman

As the Giants were building an 11-point lead on Thursday against the Eagles in Philadelphia and eventually squandering it, rookie left tackle Andrew Thomas was flailing around for most of the game -- again.

Thomas has graded out as one of the Giants' worst players this season and fared pretty poorly overall while Mekhi Becton, Tristan Wirfs, and Jedrick Wills -- offensive linemen who were all selected after him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft -- have all been solid or better this season.

Against the Eagles on Thursday, Thomas had a 43.8 percent pass block win rate, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN, who noted that league average is roughly 87 percent.







Speaking on Friday, head coach Joe Judge was asked what Thomas had done to convince the team he deserves to remain as the starting left tackle.

"He's done a lot," Judge said via Zoom. "He's a good guy to build with. We have a lot of plans long-term with Andrew. He's the kind of guy I want to work with, both physically and his personality off the field. We have a lot of confidence in Andrew, gonna keep working with him and developing him going forward. I fully expect Andrew to have a very productive, long career in this league, and we enjoy him being a Giant."

As to whether Thomas' confidence has been impacted by his struggles, Judge said Thomas continues to have good "energy."

"I see this guy work tirelessly every day, so no (it hasn't been impacted). He's a pleasure to be around out there. Look, he's a young player still learning and developing in this league. Nothing is gonna be perfect all the time. We got to keep doing a good job coaching him and bringing him along."

Thomas, who was benched for the first quarter of last Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team due to disciplinary actions, was back in as the starter against the Eagles, though the Giants have a potentially intriguing option at left tackle in fellow rookie Matt Peart.

While the sample size in the NFL on Thomas is extremely small, the early returns are another potential knock against Giants GM Dave Gettleman, who has had tons of misses over the last few years.

Among Gettleman's misses have been the trade of Odell Beckham Jr., letting Landon Collins walk for nothing, and trading assets for Leonard Williams.

If Thomas, who was taken No. 4 overall, turns into a miss, it could be Gettleman's biggest one yet.