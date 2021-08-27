Giants’ Joe Judge: Shane Lemieux not dealing with long-term injury

New York Giants guard Shane Lemieux has been banged up throughout training camp and missed some practices due to a knee injury. He was also left behind in East Rutherford as his teammates traveled to Foxborough for joints practices with the New England Patriots this week.

Rumors have swirled regarding Lemieux’s status with some claiming he had suffered a significant injury.

But Giants head coach Joe Judge shut those rumors down on Thursday, explaining that Lemieux remained at team facilities with several other players who were doing rehab work.

“No, we actually left him behind,” Judge said when asked if Lemieux is dealing with a long-term injury. “Everyone was on an individual medical basis. There were some things that were more available in (New) Jersey than they are up here, so certain guys we left behind just to make sure they had the availability of rehab they needed, equipment they needed and what they’re doing specifically themselves.”

In addition to Lemieux, linebacker Tae Crowder and defensive lineman Danny Shelton were also left behind.

“Just for parts of their rehab in terms of what we had available back there and what we thought would be better for those guys over the course of this week in terms of getting ready for next week,” Judge said.

The Giants already have issues with their interior depth along the offensive line so losing Lemieux would have been significant. The good news is that he should return in short order and ideally be ready to go for a Week 1 game against the Denver Broncos.