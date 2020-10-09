Giants' Joe Judge says Jabrill Peppers making strides in practice, next few days will tell if he suits up against Cowboys

Jabrill Peppers returned to practice in a limited capacity this week ahead of the Giants' Week 5 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys after missing last week's game against the Los Angeles Rams with a low-ankle sprain.

The safety suffered the injury during Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers, and had to be helped off the field.

Although Peppers will continue to be monitored during Friday's practice and nothing is guaranteed, Joe Judge said there's a chance he could suit up for New York on Sunday.



"He's going to go through practice with us today and see where he is through the weekend, in terms of what he does on Sunday," Judge said over a Zoom call with reporters before Friday's practice. "He got some work yesterday, he was a little bit limited with some things, but look Jabrill's a competitor so we'll see how he does today."





When asked if possibly shortening Peppers' reps — he is a key member of the special teams group besides for playing safety on defense — could be a way to get him on the field Sunday, Judge said his mindset doesn't work like that when it comes to players coming off injuries.

"To me it's always more of a question in terms of not necessarily the reps, but it's more of a question of: if we put a guy on the field can he get hurt worse?" Judge said. "To me it's a difference in tolerating pain — that's a players decision — and can he get hurt worse."

"If he can get injure something worse ...that's when we need to step in as coaches and trainers and make a decision for him."

With Xavier McKinney, Oshane Ximines, Kyler Fackrell and Adrian Colbert all dealing with injuries, the Giants defense — and especially the secondary — could use all the help they can get as they get set to face a Cowboys offense that at times can look like the most explosive in the league.