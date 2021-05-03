Giants Joe Judge: Daniel Jones' hamstring injury was 'much more severe' than many thought

Daniel Jones lays on ground after injury during Giants game against Bengals

Giants QB Daniel Jones suffered a hamstring injury that caused him to miss one game late in the 2020 season. Upon returning, he re-aggravated it and missed one more.

Even in the one game he played through, between the original injury and the re-aggravation, Jones was clearly limited in his mobility. Now, we know why.

Head coach Joe Judge revealed Monday afternoon on ESPN New York's The Michael Kay Show that the injury was "much more severe" than what the Giants told the public.



"Daniel's the last guy that's gonna use anything as an excuse," Judge said. "What I would say about the injury last year -- it was much more serious than maybe people thought on the outside. I would say … that 90% of the players in the league who would've had that injury, including quarterbacks, would have been on IR for the remainder of the year. That's just the reality of it. It was much more severe than maybe he allowed people to know, or the information that was put out there."

Judge admitted that the Giants didn't release the full extent of the injury at the time, nor was it the first time they've done so regarding an injury. In fact, Judge did not say what the diagnosis was Monday.

But the head coach said Jones "earned a lot of people's respect (playing) through what it was."

The 2020 campaign was a letdown for Jones -- he threw for just 11 touchdowns to 10 picks after a 24-to-12 rookie year. His numbers were low even before the injury, but certainly, the bad hamstring did not benefit.

And despite the step backwards, Judge again was confident in his quarterback, and commended him for the progress he believes Jones made.

"I'm very pleased with the progress Daniel made last year," Judge said. "I really am.

"Let's be honest about this guy -- there's no excuses, but he didn't have a spring to work in the new system, he didn't have any preseason games to get a feel for and build chemistry with his teammates. We did the best we could in training camp, and ultimately, it took a little more time to acclimate an entire team to a new offense."