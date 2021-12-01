Giants' Joe Judge says Daniel Jones still has chance to play vs. Dolphins

Daniel Jones throw vs Chiefs, white jersey

The Giants officially listed Daniel Jones as limited with a neck strain at their walkthrough practice on Wednesday, as the team still hopes their quarterback can play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.



Before officially listing Jones as limited, head coach Joe Judge wasn't ready to close the door on his quarterback playing against the Miami Dolphins just yet. He needs to see how he practices first.

“We’re not going to rule anything out right now,” Judge told reporters about Jones, who suffered a neck strain during the win over the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday. “Daniel is going to practice with us today. We expect him to practice tomorrow and Friday as well. We’ll see what he can do – it’s like any injury coming out of a game. We’ll just see how he goes.”



Judge admitted that he didn’t know during the game that Jones was dealing with anything. He suffered the neck strain early in the game but never once took a snap off.



SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano had a source say it could be days or even weeks with Jones’ injury. However, it’s a good sign that Judge said he expects Jones to practice like he normally would on a Wednesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

But Mike Glennon, Jones’ backup, will need to be prepared for the possibility that he gets the start this Sunday in a crucial game. The Giants are mathematically just one game out of a Wild Card spot, and the Dolphins are a beatable opponent.

At the moment, Judge won’t commit to Jones or Glennon. As is always the case, both players will prep to be starters until the final decision is made.

“We always prepare all of our players. So every week, Mike’s job is to be prepared that if his number is called at any point in time, either before or during the game, he’s ready to go in and run our offense. We’ll also prepare Daniel to start as well,” Judge said.

Practice, then, over the next couple of days will determine which quarterback new offensive play-caller Freddie Kitchens will be working with.

The Giants also confirmed a long list of players who didn't practice on Wednesday and the team will continue to monitor them heading into their next game. The list includes LB Trent Harris (ankle) FB Cullen Gillaspia (calf) DB Adoree Jackson (quad) WR John Ross (illness) TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle) WR Sterling Shepard (quad) TE Kaden Smith (knee) and WR Kadarius Toney (oblique/quad).