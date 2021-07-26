Giants' Joe Judge remains confident in Daniel Jones, says he saw improvements as season progressed

Daniel Jones throws a ball at practice while Joe Judge looks on

Daniel Jones showed so much promise when he replaced Eli Manning as the Giants quarterback during his rookie season. Then, all that seemed to be washed away last year. Whether it was injuries, or the pandemic, or the lack of talent around him last year, it seemed obvious to everyone that Jones regressed.

But that wasn’t so obvious to Giants coach Joe Judge.

“I kind of see it a little bit different,” he said. “I saw a lot of obvious improvement as the year went on.”



Whether he genuinely feels that way, or he’s just determined to stand by his man, Judge has been absolutely defiant in his defense of his 24-year-old franchise quarterback despite a disappointing season. But in an interview with SNY last week, Judge made it clear that he’s not just basing that defense on talent and potential.

He believes that Jones’ improvement was obvious on the field, too.

“When we got ready to play that last game against Dallas and you turn on the tape and watch that first game against them (from Oct. 11), you’re like ‘Geez, we’ve come so far,’” Judge said. “We’re far away from where we need to be and we’re not a finished product. However, that was the moment going into the last game of the regular season last year you could see it and say ‘OK.’ You could tangibly see a lot of improvement in how he handles every play.”

It wasn’t tangibly obvious in the stats from those games. Jones completed 20 of 33 passes for 222 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the first game against the Cowboys – a 37-34 loss in Dallas. Two and half months later, in a 23-19 win on Jan. 3 at the Meadowlands, Jones was a similar 17 for 25 for 229 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception.

For Judge, though, the stats didn’t tell the story. He said Jones had made significant improvements between those games in “how you handle situations and you facilitate the ball to the playmakers around you.” He could see improvement in Jones’ decision making, his confidence, and the little things that sometimes only coaches and other players see.

Oh, and one other thing: In the second game, Jones led the Giants to a win.

“I don’t measure any success by any kind of statistics,” Judge said. “To me the only stat that matters is wins and losses. He’s got to obviously touch the ball every play. He’s got to help the players around him by just doing his job. Look, I’m pleased at the rate he’s growing right now.”

Jones did improve somewhat in winning percentage last season, going from 3-9 as a rookie to 5-9 last year. And even though he battled a badly sprained ankle and strained hamstring in the second half, the Giants still won four of his final six starts, including the season finale against the Cowboys that kept the Giants’ slim playoff hopes alive.

But anyone who watched the Giants last season knows that their wins rarely had anything to do with the offense, which ranked a dismal 31st in the NFL. Jones didn’t have a single game where he threw for more than 300 yards – something hard to imagine in this era of wide-open passing attacks. And he threw only 11 touchdowns in his 14 starts – including just three over the final five games.



New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) and quarterback Daniel Jones (8) walk on the field together during OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center

The one stat Judge would discuss, though, was one where Jones showed an obvious improvement. In 12 starts as a rookie, the quarterback threw 12 interceptions and fumbled 18 times (losing 11). Last season in one more start he threw two fewer interceptions (10) and fumbled only 11 times (losing six). But he showed remarkable improvement in the second half of last season, even when he was battling injuries. He threw just one interception in his final six games. And though he fumbled six times in that span, he lost only two.

“You kind of cut the season in half and you look at our team and how we improved at not shooting ourselves in the foot,” Judge said. “You look at things like turnovers and the difference between the first eight games and the last eight games. I obviously saw a lot of improvement.”

Still, it’s clear Jones needs to do more in what is a critical year – his third season in the NFL. He completed a respectable 62.5 percent of his passes last season, but only for 2,943 yards. The Giants need more – and far more than the 11 touchdown passes he threw (a huge disappointment considering the 24 he threw as a rookie). And with a healthy return of Saquon Barkley and the additions of weapons like receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney, he won’t have any excuses for those numbers not to go up.

Judge won’t be the one who puts that pressure on him, though – at least not publicly. He said his goal for Jones is simply “to continue growing in the management of the game.”

“To me, the more he has time playing in the NFL and getting more familiar with the coaching, the coaching style, the systems, and the players around him, that’ll keep on growing with him,” Judge said. “But I saw improvement week by week from him last year. He’s still working hard. I’m very pleased with what he’s done.”