Giants' Joe Judge reacts to WR Kadarius Toney's ejection: 'That's not going to be accepted'

Kadarius Toney solo close up vs Cowboys

Giants rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney was having the best game of NFL career on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, but he then made a mistake that will be talked about more than his performance.

Towards the end of the fourth quarter and with the game out of reach, Toney threw a punch at Cowboys safety Demontae Kazee and was ejected. The rookie had made 10 receptions for 189 yards, breaking former Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr.'s rookie record with 185 yards in a game.

Head coach Joe Judge was furious at Toney on the sideline, telling him to get to the locker room immediately. After the game, Judge spoke about the ejection.

"Look there's a pretty distinct line in terms of competing and doing things that we're not going to condone as a team that put us behind," Judge said. "That's not going to be accepted, that's not going to be condoned. That's as far as I'm going to go right now with that. Obviously it resulted in him leaving the game, and I'm just going to leave it at that right there."

Toney may be subject to a suspension for the incident, as Judge said he'll "let the league handle that." The rookie wide out did not speak to media after the game.

Through four games, Toney has made 20 receptions for 281 yards. He's also ran the ball twice for a total of eight yards. Toney was selected with the 20th pick in the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Florida.