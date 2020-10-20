Giants’ Joe Judge praises Carson Wentz, likens him to Daniel Jones

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge had high praise when talking about Carson Wentz. Judge called the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback a “playmaker” and someone that the Giants will have to game plan to stop.

“Really offensively, it all goes through No. 11 for them right there. He’s a big armed quarterback, can make any throw he needs to on the field, so you have to defend the entire field,” Judge told reporters on Tuesday.

Judge acknowledged that Wentz and the Eagles (currently 1-4-1) have hit some bumps this season but that Carson and the team are very good. Judge also commented on Wentz’s underrated running game as something that will be very difficult to stop.

“I think when he runs the ball, he’s a big, physical, tough guy. He can extend plays. You can’t just tackle this guy like any quarterback. You have to treat him like a running back in the open space. You have to wrap him up and get him on the ground. This guy runs physical,” he said.

Wentz is coming off of a 49-yard, one-touchdown rushing performance against one of the better defenses in the league. He has truly become one of the better dual-threat quarterbacks as he already has 171 rushing and four rushing touchdowns. The four touchdowns are already a career-high for Wentz and he is on pace to easily break his former career-high of 299 rushing yards.

This development of the rushing game is also something that Judge’s quarterback, Daniel Jones, has been working on this season. Currently, Jones already has 204 yards on the ground and last week he ran for a career-long 49 yards on a designed read play.

Judge sees the similarities that his two quarterbacks have in this department when it comes to size and quicks.

‘I think you could draw some parallels in terms of they’re both guys with good size, they’re both guys that have the ability to run with the ball in their hands and extend plays,” Judge said.

However, besides their rushing, both Carson Wentz and Jones have struggled all year. Wentz currently has thrown eight touchdowns and nine interceptions and is posting a career-worst QBR of 48.2. Jones has thrown three touchdowns and six interceptions, while posting a career-low QBR of 52.4.

This poor play in the passing game is something that Judge and the Giants hope Wentz does not fix by Thursday. Conversely, Judge will hope for the opposite of Jones as they look to capture a divisional win over the Eagles.

