Giants’ Joe Judge holds highly-anticipated Zoom call: 6 takeaways

For the first time since their season ended in early January, New York Giants head coach Joe Judge signed onto Zoom to conduct a conference call with local writers on Tuesday.

It was the first of two scheduled conferences for Judge this week with the second coming on Wednesday afternoon. That conference will be held with national reporters.

The Zoom calls essentially replace annual press conferences at the NFL Combine, which has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s a few quick takeaways and tidbits from Judge’s Tuesday call.

Confirms coaching staff changes

Before even being asked a question, Judge confirmed and/or officially announced new coaching staff hires and changes. Derek Dooley will take over as tight ends coach, Freddie Kitchens will be promoted to senior offensive assistant and Rob Sale has been hired as the offensive line coach. Additionally, Jeremy Pruitt has been hired as senior defensive assistant and Pat Flaherty has been brought back to work with both the offense and defense.

Giants will selectively attend Pro Days

There will be no NFL Combine this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced the NFL and NCAA to create a Pro Day circuit as a partial replacement. Despite that, Judge says the Giants will be selective about which Pro Days they attend and that number is likely to be limited. When they are in attendance, interaction will be "nearly nonexistent." However, the team is averaging three prospects interviews via Zoom per day.

Giants remain committed to Daniel Jones

Are the Giants still committed to Daniel Jones? Yes, no matter how many times that question is asked. With the NFL engaged in a wild quarterback carousel, the Giants will remain steadfast. They're committed to Jones as an organization and that hasn't waivered. And it's not going to change.

It's not fantasy football

As the Giants head toward free agency, Judge wants to remind everyone that it's not like fantasy football or Madden video games. Adding certain players based on statistics does not mean it's a plug-and-play situation. Rather, Judge places an emphasis on finding the right person for the locker room and the right player for the scheme.

Looking to add good players

So, who will the Giants target in free agency and during the 2021 NFL Draft? "Good players." Yes, it's that simple. At least in the mind of Judge.

Confidence in Evan Engram remains

Like Daniel Jones, Judge and the Giants remain completely committed to tight end Evan Engram. Despite Engram's struggles in 2020, Judge says he wants 26-year-old heavily involved in the offense this coming season and beyond. He sees him working hard day-by-day and believes he'll elevate the offense.

