Giants' Joe Judge gives update on Golden Tate's status for Sunday's matchup with Eagles

It looks like Golden Tate is all set to return to the field for the Giants next week against the Eagles (barring any injuries or setbacks), Joe Judge informed reporters on Monday afternoon.

“He was back in there was us today, working," Judge said. "We’re not going to have the players in the building tomorrow but they’ll be able to come in and workout and Wednesday we’ll have the field for practice. So he’ll be out there with us.”

“I would anticipate Golden being active. I have no reason to believe he wouldn’t be active at this point.”

Tate missed Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team due to disciplinary reasons, stemming back to Tate's "throw me the ball" comments and in-game complaints during Week 8's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Even though Tate looks set to return, the Giants would be smart to continue giving snaps to Austin Mack, the rookie wide receiver out of Ohio State who was plugged into the lineup Sunday in Tate's absence, and had a solid debut of five receptions for 73 yards — including a 50 yard connection with Daniel Jones and another catch that was inches away from a touchdown.

Considering this is likely Tate's final year with the Giants, allowing some of their young talent to develop is the better move for Big Blue.