Giants’ Joe Judge gives Baker Mayfield’s attitude an F-bomb

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield can rub some people the wrong way with his attitude, quirks and overly inflated ego, but New York Giants head coach Joe Judge is not one of those people.

Judge is actually a big fan of Mayfield, attitude included. In fact, he really loves it.

“I love the [expletive] attitude he plays with,” Judge told reporters on Wednesday, adding that Mayfield is an “elite competitor.”

“He can play freeze tag in a phone booth and come out a winner.”

It was the second f-bomb dropped by a Giants coach or assistant this season and one Judge quickly wanted back.

“Can we edit that out?” Judge asked. “I apologize for my language.”

Interestingly, Judge has never been as emphatically complimentary of his own quarterback, Daniel Jones, or his attitude. Of course, Jones is a bit more subdued in much the same vein as Eli Manning.

But it will certainly be interesting to see how Mayfield and Jones get on this Sunday night, assuming Jones is able to play. Baker, of course, once said he “laughed” at the Giants’ decision to draft Jones, while Jones shot back and said he’d make sure never to lose to Baker.

Related