Giants' Joe Judge explains why he's 'always excited' to work with Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones throws a ball at practice while Joe Judge looks on

Giants head coach Joe Judge faced almost every obstacle possible in his first season as head coach of Big Blue, from dealing with COVID-19 restrictions and protocols to having his franchise quarterback, Daniel Jones, go down with injury.

So heading into Year 2 with New York, Judge has a grasp of what he needs to do to keep the Giants moving forward in a positive direction. Co-owner John Mara is sick of talking about other teams in the playoffs, and it’s time the blue and white are in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy.

To get there, the Giants will need Jones to take a Year 3 leap. Judge has defended Jones after getting to know his work ethic and the type of man he is on and off the field, so while speaking with Rams head coach Sean McVay and NFL Network’s Peter Schrager on The Ringer’s “Flying Coach” podcast, he raved about his signal caller.



“I’m always excited about working with Daniel. This guy has had a really good offseason for us,” he said.

“I thought Daniel grew a lot last year. There’s no excuses for anything, everyone had the same obstacles, but I thought Daniel going into a new offense last year without a spring, without really a training camp, without preseason games, there were some things he had to adjust to in the season and as the team improved, he was a huge part of it.”

The NFC (L)East was brutal to watch last season, with the Washington Football Team winning it with just a 7-9 record. But, after starting 0-5, the Giants ended up collecting a four-game win streak which planted themselves into playoff contention, even if they wouldn’t have been in a different division.

Now, every team in the division has upgrades, with the Giants making some splashy ones. Their expectations heading into the year have had a boost because of them, but it leans on Jones to get the job done for an offense that would have been dead last in terms of points per game in 2020 if not the Jets.

Judge spoke about Jones’ leadership, a quality that is going to be crucial for Big Blue to reach the heights they want to go.



“One thing about this guy that I can’t say enough about is how everyone responds to him. This is a guy I didn’t know before I took the job, which is why I was so reserved in making comments about him,” Judge said, referencing his introductory press conference where he noted everyone, including Jones and Saquon Barkley, had to earn their starting roles. “It wasn’t fair to him.

“The more I’ve got to know him, and really you get to know him by watching him work, this guy’s a leader. This is a guy that when he steps into the huddle, the guys respond to. Offensively and defensively, these guys respond to him. He is tough. There’s no hiding that. The team knows he’s going to play through some bad injuries and this guy’s a tough dude.

“I’m very pleased in the leadership he’s taken on this year. It’s really growing as a player and a professional.”

Judge also made sure to note that one of his favorite activities each week when preparing for another team is being able to sit with Jones and listen to what he sees on tape.

“This guy’s a lot of fun to be around. One of my favorite things to do to be honest with you is sit down with him on Monday afternoons and Tuesday afternoons when he’s breaking down the next opponent and asking him, ‘What are you seeing?’ I want to see the quarterback’s lens. What does he see?”

It’s only been one year for Judge, but his team has already gelled in ways some first-year coaches can’t seem to figure out. With that foundation set -- and the right quarterback in place in his eyes -- the Giants are primed for something special in 2021. At least, they are on paper.

The head coach-quarterback chemistry is definitely there.