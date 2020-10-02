Giants' Joe Judge discusses how the team's rushing attack needs to improve

After star running back Saquon Barkley went down with a torn ACL in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, the Giants rushing attack disappeared.

The team has ran for a total of 170 yards through three games, as quarterback Daniel Jones leads the team in rushing with 92 yards on 12 attempts. The backfield of Dion Lewis, Wayne Gallman and Devonta Freeman are averaging under 2.0 yards per carry for a total of 38 yards.

On Friday, head coach Joe Judge was asked about the team's struggles running the ball, and how recently signed veteran back Alfred Morris potentially fits in the offense.

"I think just across the board, it has to be complementary football and we have to play balanced on offense," Judge said. "Running helps the passing game and vice versa. We all have to do a better job in terms of how we design the game plan, make sure we put them in the right position play wise so the players make plays, play to our strengths, and we all have to elevate our level of play... The results will come when we do things right."

Morris was signed to the Giants' practice squad on Wednesday and has strong ties with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett after playing under him with the Cowboys from 2016-17.

Obviously, he’s an experienced vet," Judge said. "He’s familiar with the system through what Jason’s (Garrett) done already, but really, he’s an accomplished player who was available.

"With the practice squad rules this year to allow you to have vets on the practice squad and then flex them up for games, it gives us some time to work with him and kind of see where he’s at physically and for him to get acclimated to our system and our program, and kind of get into the flow of what we’re doing. We’ll continue to work with him and practice with him. We’ll see where it leads as far as game time."

Morris has ran for 5,935 yards on 1,374 carries with 34 touchdowns over a nine year career, including two Pro Bowl seasons with the Washington Football Team in 2013-14. He served as the backup to Ezekiel Elliot in Dallas in 2016 and started six games in 2017 while Elliot was suspended, finishing the year with 115 carries for 547 rushing yards.

Judge was asked if Morris has an advantage over Freeman because of his history in Garrett's system.

I think maybe initially in terms of just knowing the vocabulary of the offense," Judge said. "But as a whole, the advantage is going to go to whoever plays the best on Sundays to stay out there and help the team."