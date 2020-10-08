Giants' Joe Judge, Daniel Jones hope to see continued improvement on offense vs. Cowboys

The Giants certainly didn’t enter the 2020 season expecting to be winless through the first four weeks of the schedule, but that’s where they find themselves.

And while things seem bleak at 0-4, the Giants are still right in the thick of what’s been an extremely underperforming NFC East, as the Philadelphia Eagles sit in first place with a record of 1-2-1.

This week, the Giants have a chance to make up some ground as they face the divisional foe Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.



Dallas finds themselves playing below expectation at 1-3, but Giants head coach Joe Judge knows how much of a threat these Cowboys are.

“We’ve turned the page as an organization today from the Rams. We’re fully on to the Cowboys now going forward,” Judge said Wednesday. “Obviously divisional play starting, it’s a big week for us as a team. This rivalry, without being said, obviously carries a lot of intensity to it. This is definitely a challenging opponent. This offense is very explosive. (Dak Prescott) does a great job of extending plays, he’s very accurate, he has a big arm, has the ability to stick the ball into tight windows. They’ve got multiple explosive receivers. They’re run game is extremely good with (Ezekiel Elliott) back there, and the combination of (Tony) Pollard as a change of pace. Both backs capable of really having explosive places and going the distance.

“Obviously, this will be a challenge for us this week. We’re getting after it today in terms of going on to the Cowboys.”

The Giants had just 295 yards of total offense last week against the Rams, as they’ve been held under 300 yards as a team in each of their first four games. But one promising sign from the Giants last week was that they rushed for a season-high 136 yards.

That’s the exact kind of balance in the run game that Judge and quarterback Daniel Jones have been looking for.

“As a team we have to keep improving on all three phases right now. We saw some progress from our offense. There was definitely some more balance last week,” Judge said. “This game plan will be different than the Rams game plan. We’re playing against a different team.

“One thing about this team is they’ve got a ton of talent and a lot of speed. They have explosive players. We’ve got to do a good job of really accounting for those guys and giving our skill players a chance to get to the ball and really make plays with it in their hands.”

“As far as a plan, we’ll look to do what we do, I think run the ball effectively and then use that to open up things in the passing game,” said Jones.

“It all kind of hinges off each other. Every part of our offense, every piece of it is complementary in that we need each piece to help the others out. I think this offense has the capability of being explosive. Through these first four weeks we haven’t executed that part of the offense to the level that we’re capable of doing it.”