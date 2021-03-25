Giants’ Joe Judge attends wildly impressive Penn State Pro Day

Breaking News:

Dan Benton
·2 min read
Penn State players absolutely showed out during their official pro day on Thursday, and New York Giants head coach Joe Judge was front and center for all of the action.

Judge watched on as 2021 NFL draft hopefuls such as linebacker Micah Parsons, defensive end Shaka Toney, edge rusher Jayson Oweh and tight end Pat Freiermuth put on a show.

And we’re not kidding. Numbers across the board will raise the draft stock of several PSU players.

Beyond just the numbers, several Penn State players offered up high praise for Giants defensive line coach Sean Spencer, who held that position at PSU from 2014-2019.

There was a lot to take away from the performance of the players and their comments, but one thing is for certain: don’t be surprised if the Giants target a Penn State player over the first three rounds of the draft.

The connection to Spencer is strong, but the versatility and athleticism of PSU players is what will attract Judge & Co.

