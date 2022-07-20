Giants' Joc Pederson sports unique fit at 2022 MLB All-Star Game

Joc sports unique fit with family at All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It’s been seven years since Giants outfielder Joc Pederson last played in the MLB All-Star Game, but he was already making an impression before even stepping onto the field at Dodger Stadium.

The Pedersons know how to make an appearance, and they did just that at the 2022 All-Star Game red carpet on Tuesday.

Wearing an epic two-piece set topped with a white blazer, Joc worked the red carpet accompanied by his wife Kelsey, two children and beloved brother Champ.

The last time the Pedersons were at the All-Star Game, Joc was wearing the jersey of San Francisco's longtime rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But this time around, the Pedersons get to cheer for Joc wearing their hometown team's jersey.

On Tuesday, Dodgers fans didn't boo Joc the way they would boo any other Giants player. It probably helped that Champ is just as loved at Dodger Stadium, and the rest of the world, as his big leaguer brother.

Champ, who previously worked for the Warriors, touched the baseball world with his inspirational journey after being born with Down syndrome. The Dodgers gifted him an honorary World Series ring in 2020, and the Giants surprised Champ with his own jersey and locker at Scottsdale Stadium during spring training earlier this year.

While everyone was all smiles on Tuesday, it's unknown if Dodger fans will be as welcoming to the Pedersons when the All-Star break ends and the second half of the season resumes when the Dodgers host the Giants for a four-game series beginning Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

