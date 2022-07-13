Giants' Joc Pederson explains why he turned down Home Run Derby invite

Joc explains why he turned down Home Run Derby invite originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- Joc Pederson is on pace to hit more than 30 homers in his first season with the Giants. He swings harder than just about anyone in the game. He was voted in as an All-Star starter and will take the field on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, where he played for seven seasons.

Just about everything lined up for Pederson to take part in the Home Run Derby, but he said Wednesday that he passed on an invite from Major League Baseball. Pederson said his neck and back have been a little sore in recent days and he will use the short All-Star break to prioritize rest as much as he can.

"I could use those three days to recover rather than exert a lot of energy," he said.

Pederson has done the Derby twice, including in 2015, his previous All-Star appearance. He lost to Todd Frazier in the final round that year and said the competition took a toll on his body. There have been a lot of participants over the years who have put on a show and then tailed off in the second half.

"You can't move for about a good 24-48 hours," he said. "You're hurting a lot. It's definitely one of the funner things to do in baseball and hopefully I get to participate in it again sometime, but I want to use this time to soak up the experience with my family and recover to finish strong to put our team in the best position to get to the playoffs and win a World Series."

That was music to his manager's ears. Gabe Kapler said he would support Pederson with any decision, but he doesn't mind his star outfielder getting a little extra rest. The Giants have also made it clear they prefer Carlos Rodón not to pitch in the game on Tuesday, but that is not fully up to them.

As of Tuesday, the Home Run Derby field consisted of Pete Alonso, Ronald Acuña Jr., Juan Soto, Kyle Schwarber and Albert Pujols, who will take part in his final season. It's a fun group, but Pederson is happy to watch from the sidelines and let his kids enjoy the show. He'll take all the rest he can get, as the Giants open the second half a day early with a night game at Dodger Stadium on Thursday.

This will be Pederson's second All-Star appearance. He said he's hoping to be more present this time and enjoy the moment.

"I didn't soak in the last one as much as I could have," he said.

