Giants’ Jihad Ward says he was fined $145K in 2022 for wearing a hoodie

In a Twitter exchange with San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, New York Giants linebacker Jihad Ward claims he was fined a total of $145,000 by the NFL this season for wearing a hoodie.

Ward may have been kidding with Lenoir as we researched the claim and found no such fine that was revealed publicly.

Even if Ward had been fined for a uniform violation, a total of $145k would be quite excessive given the fines for uniform violations (socks, jersey, undergarments, etc.) are $5,305 for a first offense and $15,914 for a second offense.

Only three Giants incurred fines from the NFL this season — at least those that were made public. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard was slapped with a $10,619 fine for fighting in Week 3 and center Jon Feliciano was fined $10,609 for taunting in Week 13.

Linebacker Justin Hilliard was fined $91k in relation to his suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on PEDs.

