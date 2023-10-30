Giants-Jets Week 8: Offense, defense and special teams snap counts

The New York Giants collapsed in soul-crushing fashion on Sunday afternoon, falling to the New York Jets, 13-10, in overtime despite having multiple opportunities to secure a victory.

Not only did the Giants lose the game, but they also lost quarterback Tyrod Taylor and tight end Darren Waller to injuries that may keep both out for a while.

Here are the snap counts that contributed to the Giants’ most recent loss.

Offensive snaps: 75

Defensive snaps: 64

Special teams snaps: 37

Punter Jamie Gillan took 17 special teams snaps (46 percent), which is a remarkable number that you rarely see in the NFL. It speaks to the offensive futility.

That futility is also highlighted by wide receiver Sterling Shepard taking a grand total of zero snaps. He was active and in uniform, but you’ll note that his name does not even appear above. Giants wide receivers combined for zero receptions on three targets for -1 yard.

Speaking of wide receivers, one of the Giants’ big offseason additions, Parris Campbell, took just three offensive snaps.

Finally, in his return from a shoulder injury, rookie center John Michael Schmitz took all 75 of the team’s offensive snaps.

