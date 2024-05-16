Giants, Jets release official 2024 NFL season schedules

Are you ready for some football?

It's only 113 days and counting to the kickoff of the 2024 NFL season, and on Thursday, each team's schedule was finally released.

Locally, the spotlight will be brighter for the New York Jets and Quarterback Aaron Rodgers this year. The Jets will play six prime-time games, while the Giants will play just four.

Here's what's in store for both teams:

Week 1: Sept. 9 at San Francisco (Monday Night Football)

Week 2: Sept. 15 at Tennessee

Week 3: Sept. 19 vs. New England (Thursday Night Football)

Week 4: Sept. 29 vs. Denver

Week 5: Oct. 6 at Minnesota (in London)

Week 6: Oct. 14 vs. Buffalo (Monday Night Football)

Week 7: Oct. 20 at Pittsburgh (Sunday Night Football)

Week 8: Oct. 27 at New England

Week 9: Oct. 31 vs. Houston (Thursday Night Football)

Week 10: Nov. 10 at Arizona

Week 11: Nov. 17 vs. Indianapolis (Sunday Night Football)

Week 12: BYE

Week 13: Dec. 1 vs. Seattle

Week 14: Dec. 8 at Miami

Week 15: Dec. 15 at Jacksonville

Week 16: Dec. 22 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 17: Dec. 29 at Buffalo

Week 18: TBD vs. Miami