Giants, Jets release official 2024 NFL season schedules
Are you ready for some football?
It's only 113 days and counting to the kickoff of the 2024 NFL season, and on Thursday, each team's schedule was finally released.
Locally, the spotlight will be brighter for the New York Jets and Quarterback Aaron Rodgers this year. The Jets will play six prime-time games, while the Giants will play just four.
Here's what's in store for both teams:
New York Jets
Week 1: Sept. 9 at San Francisco (Monday Night Football)
Week 2: Sept. 15 at Tennessee
Week 3: Sept. 19 vs. New England (Thursday Night Football)
Week 4: Sept. 29 vs. Denver
Week 5: Oct. 6 at Minnesota (in London)
Week 6: Oct. 14 vs. Buffalo (Monday Night Football)
Week 7: Oct. 20 at Pittsburgh (Sunday Night Football)
Week 8: Oct. 27 at New England
Week 9: Oct. 31 vs. Houston (Thursday Night Football)
Week 10: Nov. 10 at Arizona
Week 11: Nov. 17 vs. Indianapolis (Sunday Night Football)
Week 12: BYE
Week 13: Dec. 1 vs. Seattle
Week 14: Dec. 8 at Miami
Week 15: Dec. 15 at Jacksonville
Week 16: Dec. 22 vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 17: Dec. 29 at Buffalo
Week 18: TBD vs. Miami
New York Giants
Week 1: Sept. 8 vs. Minnesota
Week 2: Sept. 15 at Washington
Week 3: Sept. 22 at Cleveland
Week 4: Sept. 26 vs. Dallas (Thursday Night Football
Week 5: Oct. 6 at Seattle
Week 6: Oct. 13 vs. Cincinnati (Sunday Night Football)
Week 7: Oct. 20 vs. Philadelphia
Week 8: Oct. 28 at Pittsburgh (Monday Night Football)
Week 9: Nov. 3 vs. Washington
Week 10: Nov. 10 at Carolina (In Germany)
Week 11: BYE
Week 12: Nov. 24 vs. Tampa Bay
Week 13: Nov. 28 at Dallas (Thanksgiving)
Week 14: Dec. 8 vs. New Orleans
Week 15: Dec. 15 vs. Baltimore
Week 16: Dec. 22 at Atlanta
Week 17: Dec. 28/29 (TIME TBD) vs. Indianapolis
Week 18: TBD at Philadelphia